Former IMPACT star, one-time X-Division champion, and current free agent Rohit Raju recently spoke with Fightful about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, most notably how hard he worked to build up the Rohit Raju name after initially competing in the industry as Hakim Zane. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On how hard he worked to build up the Rohit Raju name over the years, including in IMPACT:

For the longest time I was using Hakim Zane because at IMPACT, when I first there, I was nobody. I was jobbing left and right, left and right. I was like, ‘Nobody wants Rohit Raju on the show.’ There was no value there. I remember Scott asking, ‘Why don’t you use Rohit?’ I told him flat out, ‘Because there’s no value. I don’t do anything here. There’s no value.’ As soon as they flipped the switch and then I flipped the switch, I built the name up and was like, ‘Hey, can I still use this name?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, man. Go ahead.’ I wanted to keep it because I helped make that into something and so I didn’t want to give that up. So now only at AAW do I use Hakim Zane, but even that I might retire soon and just use Rohit Raju. It’s a name that people know. It’s a name that people recognize. It’s a name I worked really hard on developing and building up and I would like to keep that. I’m 107 years old. I feel like I’m 17 years old. I’m jacked out of my mind forever. You young punks don’t look like me.

Hypes himself up by saying he is a walking bag of money: