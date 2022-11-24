During a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp former IMPACT star and current free agent Rohit Raju spoke about some of his favorite competitors in his former company, which inlucdes Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace, former X-Division champion Ace Austin, and NJPW superstar Rocky Romero. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

His thoughts on Jordynne Grace:

Man, powerhouse. Absolute powerhouse. Also, I’m a huge fan of fitness so I love how she’s transformed her body. She looked great before, now she looks even better now. Absolute killing machine. Jordynne’s great. We do need to have a singles, though. That has to happen. Just so I can drop you on your dome and scream ‘Equality’ again.

His thoughts on Ace Austin:

Fantastic. Future of professional wrestling right there. Love that guy. Just oozes, just so smooth in the ring. It’s ridiculous how good he is and how effortless he makes everything look.

His thoughts on Rocky Romero: