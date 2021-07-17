IMPACT star and former X-Division champion Rohit Raju recently spoke with WrestleZone to hype this evening’s Slammiversary pay per view, and discuss how he wants to face AJ Styles in a singles matchup. Highlights from the interview are below.

How he’s been preparing of the Ultimate-X matchup:

“Well, I’ve upped my cardio just because getting in the ring with these guys. I know I’m going to have to be doing a lot of ducking and dodging plotting and scheming and just really up my game period, but also mentally. Now, I know a lot of fans are going to be wanting to see a lot of and they’re going to see it obviously a lot of crazy high spots and stuff like that. I don’t want to do any of that. I don’t want to sit there and have to climb those ropes, you know, I mean, I’ve been working on grip strength and stuff like that. But if you know me, if you’ve ever paid attention to my career, I like to work smart and not hard. So and I’ma give you a little scoop. I have a little insurance policy that I have in my back pocket that I think is really going to guarantee me to be a two-time X-Division Champion. I’m not going to say anything else, but we’ll see when it happens. But, you know, I think it’s going to be great.”

How he wrestles for longevity:

“We’re going to have to make some history. But like I said, I’m going to be playing the game of chess. I’m going to be moving these pieces here, moving these pieces there. And when the opportunity is there, I’m going to strike all that other stuff that I wrestle for longevity. I’m going to do my best not to do anything stupid with a crowd there. You never know. The adrenaline might get, might get, be pumping. But that means that takes away from my game plan and I don’t want that.”

Says he wishes he could step into the ring with AJ Styles:

“AJ Styles just for the experience and the knowledge and to be able to sit under his learning tree and the fact that I get a chance to be in the ring with someone of his caliber,” Rohit Raju revealed. “I mean, that guy started out as an absolute nobody and just worked his way up to one of the best wrestlers in the world today. So obviously, AJ Styles, current roster, Rich Swann. I think Rich is one of the best wrestlers, I think super underrated when it comes to how great he is. I think there’s certain chemistry there between Swann and I would love to have a one on one with Swann. So hopefully that will happen sooner or later.”