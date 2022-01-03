Rohit Raju (Hakim Zane) is no longer with Impact Wrestling.

Raju took to Twitter on Sunday and announced that he is now a free agent. He asked fans where they want to see him next.

“As of today I am a free agent. Where would you like to see me next?,” he wrote.

Raju signed with Impact in 2017, and is a one-time X Division Champion. His last match for Impact came at the Throwback Throwdown II event last month, where he competed as Quincy Cosmos for a loss to Giuseppe Scovelli Jr. (Josh Mathews). Before that, Raju lost to Josh Alexander on the December 16 edition of Impact.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Raju’s full tweet below:

As of today I am a free agent. Where would you like to see me next? — Rohit Raju/Hakim Zane (@HakimZane) January 3, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.