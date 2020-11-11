IMPACT Wrestling has announced that X-Division champion Rohit Raju will hold another open title challenge at this Saturday’s Turning Point special, which will air on the Impact-Plus app.

UPDATED CARD FOR TURNING POINT

-Rich Swann versus Sami Callihan for the IMPACT world championship

-Su Yung versus Deonna Purrazzo in a no-DQ match for the Knockouts championship

-The North versus The Good Brothers for the IMPACT tag team championship

-The “Defeat Rohit” Challenge for the X-Division championship

-Tenille Dashwood/Jordynne Grace versus Rosemary/Taya Valkyrie

-Eddie Edwards versus Daivari

-Moose versus Willie Mack

-Brian Myers versus Swoggle