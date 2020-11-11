IMPACT Wrestling has announced that X-Division champion Rohit Raju will hold another open title challenge at this Saturday’s Turning Point special, which will air on the Impact-Plus app.
The Defeat @HakimZane Challenge returns THIS SATURDAY at #TurningPoint, exclusively on @IMPACTPlusApp!
Subscribe HERE: https://t.co/FVDfVPE2Vh pic.twitter.com/hDPpSwDZMs
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 11, 2020
UPDATED CARD FOR TURNING POINT
-Rich Swann versus Sami Callihan for the IMPACT world championship
-Su Yung versus Deonna Purrazzo in a no-DQ match for the Knockouts championship
-The North versus The Good Brothers for the IMPACT tag team championship
-The “Defeat Rohit” Challenge for the X-Division championship
-Tenille Dashwood/Jordynne Grace versus Rosemary/Taya Valkyrie
-Eddie Edwards versus Daivari
-Moose versus Willie Mack
-Brian Myers versus Swoggle