IMPACT star and former X-Division champion Rohit Raju was a recent guest on the Angle Podcast to discuss the promotion’s crossover storyline with AEW, and why he thinks it’s really good for wrestling fans. Highlights are below.

On the two companies working together:

“I think it’s really cool because — as a kid, I remember wanting to see something like this for the longest time, and I think it’s great that it’s happening. Now, I am getting sick and tired of Tony Khan showing up with these paid advertisements. I mean, I can do some guerrilla work if Impact wants to lend me a camera man, and I can just cut a promo and obliterating their entire roster with just a microphone. I put that out there, but I never got a green light, so I guess that might not happen. But they have a ton of talent, so it’s their fans putting eyes on our product and vice versa, which is really cool.”

Isn’t really sure why certain fans are giving the angle hate:

“I hope something deeper happens where it is a crossover. Seeing Kenny [Omega] in our ring was fantastic. Watching him and [Rich] Swann go at it is just awesome. And seeing The Good Brothers over there, it’s great man. It’s really cool. And I think it really bothers me when fans don’t get it, or they don’t like i, or they don’t realize how awesome it is to be a professional wrestling fan right now. Like I dreamed of something like this happening back in the day. And now, it’s actually happening, you should be like head over heels and wanting more of it. So, I’ll never understand the hate and negativity surrounding companies like that. But you know, it is what it is. I think it’s a tremendous thing, and I’m glad it’s happening. Although, I do want to obliterate the entire roster on the microphone.”

(H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)