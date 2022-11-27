Former IMPACT star and one-time X-Division champion Rohit Raju recently spoke with Fightful about a wide variety of pro-wrestling-related topics, including how much he enjoys giving feedback to talent, and how he loves entertaining in the ring or on commentary. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says it doesn’t matter if he’s in the ring or at the commentary desk, he loves performing:

I just love being me out there—whether it’s in the ring, whether it’s accompanying one of my boys to the ring, whether it’s being on the microphone—yes, I would love to do commentary, managing. I can’t get away from professional wrestling. I love it so much. It can be bittersweet at times. Sometimes I hate it. Steve Austin said something one time, and I’m just paraphrasing, he said, ‘You can be having the worst day ever, once that glass breaks and then he walks down the aisle, everything else disappears.’ I’ve had some of the worst crap happen in 2022, but man, when I’m in the ring; it’s the best place to be. So whether I’m in the ring, outside the ring, commentary booth, sign me up. I just want to entertain.

How he loves giving people feedback: