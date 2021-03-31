Ring of Honor Chief Operating Officer Joe Koff was the most recent guest on the ROH Strong podcast to discuss a number of different subjects, including how viewership is for the promotion’s weekly television program and how they don’t have a single destination to broadcast it. Highlights from the interview are below.

How they don’t have a single destination:

We have tremendous support from our own company because we believe that the more people that can see it, the more people will enjoy it. Yes, we are a little bit challenged by the fact that we don’t have a single destination. Pre-COVID, we were actually exploring that, to have a single night. It’s back on the drawing board and we have to think about it again.

On weekly television ratings:

I see the ratings and audience figures of my competitor and others that have single destination locations. While we may not be as high in reach as those stations, we are surprisingly much higher than people give us credit for. There are probably three to four hundred (thousand), maybe sometimes 500,000 households that watch Ring of Honor every week. It’s a big number. It’s over different channels and over different nights, but there’s real viewing going on.

