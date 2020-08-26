ROHStrong Releases New Episode With Special Guest David Arquette

ROHStrong released another episode today, this time the guest is former WCW World Heavyweight Champion David Arquette.
He’s on to discuss his new documentary, “You Cannot Kill David Arquette”, which is based on his return to pro wrestling. Arquette, who has been vocal about hating his title run in WCW as its known for killing WCW towards the end, returned to wrestling in 2018 to redeem himself. At the end of the podcast, they are joined by the former Tyler Bateman, now going by just Bateman, to talk about his timing training Arquette for his latest run.
