Ring of Honor women’s champion Rok-C was apart of WWE’s latest tryouts that were held at the Performance Center this month. WWE released several photos of the 20-year old in their latest gallery upload that also featured NXT general manager William Regal. You can see that here.

Rok-C successfully defended the ROH women’s title at the recent Final Battle pay per view in Baltimore. She would get confronted immediately after by former IMPACT Knockouts champion, Deonna Purrazzo.

Rok-C has been training since she was 13. She won the ROH women’s title back in September at Death Before Dishonor.