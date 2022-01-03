Rok-C made an appearance on a recent edition of Busted Open Radio to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, she talked about defending the Ring of Honor Women’s Championship going forward despite the promotion being on hiatus. She was part of the December WWE tryouts.

“I never thought that I would be Ring of Honor Women’s Champion. I never thought that I would be the first and possibly the last. It’s such a prestigious title, and my name is going to be in history forever. I know that this momentum is going to take me so far in 2022. Hopefully, I can still defend my title wherever I go. Maria (Kanellis) mentioned that she wants me to defend the title against anyone, anywhere, anytime, so who knows? You never know where I’m going to pop up.”

