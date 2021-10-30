ROH women’s champion Rok-C recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss a number of different topics, which include Rok-C discussing the ROH rebuild, and how the upcoming Final Battle pay per view is going to be emotional for the roster. Highlights are below.

On living up to the standard of Texas Wrestling:

“Yeah for sure, especially because when you’re training under someone like Booker T and you have that on your back, like wherever I go, people know ‘Oh she was trained by Booker T.’ And I feel like yeah, that is a lot of pressure, but I do feel like Booker T has helped me so much and I’ve learned so, so much from him that I know that I know and that he knows I’ll be fine regardless of where I go or who I see, or who sees me. He’s taught me so much and taught me pretty much most of what I know.”

Talks ROH Final Battle:

“I feel like that’s going to be an emotional night. I can already feel it, but I feel like it’s really cool that we get to do that and get to finish that off. I’m excited, I either get to wrestle Mandy Leon or Willow Nightingale, and I’ve never wrestled either one of them. I’m obsessed with first-time matchups, so I’m really excited.”

