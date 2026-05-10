New matches and segments have been announced for this Monday’s episode of WWE Raw following the fallout from WWE Backlash.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed on social media that the show will feature an “Acknowledgment Ceremony” for WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns.

Pearce also noted that Jacob Fatu will be in attendance for the segment following their clash at Backlash.

That should be interesting.

Also announced for the show is another Oba Femi Open Challenge, as the dominant champion looks to continue his run against an opponent yet to be revealed.

In tag team action, The Street Profits’ Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins will join forces with Joe Hendry to take on The Vision trio of Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory.

Meanwhile, Brie Bella and Paige are also scheduled to appear on the program to respond to Judgment Day following the group’s recent actions.

Make sure to join us here at 8/7c on Monday night at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Raw Results coverage from Knoxville, TN.