Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso are on the same page these days.

During the opening segment of Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Jimmy Uso came out for an in-ring promo where he vowed to get some revenge on Solo Sikoa for putting him on the shelf for the past six months.

Roman Reigns eventually came out and acknowledged Jimmy – also encouraging the crowd to do the same – which they did. Reigns noted that he isn’t an older brother and doesn’t understand the revenge.

As Reigns went on to talk about how he’s not happy with where The Bloodline is at these days, Jimmy said he has someone in mind who would probably be down to help out. This resulted in loud “YEET” chants from the crowd, but Reigns said “No YEET.”

Also on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, LA Knight defeated Carmelo Hayes to retain the WWE United States Championship. The finish of the match came after Knight nailed Hayes with a Blunt Force Trauma.

Andrade, who was ringside for the match, mocked Hayes over his loss.

The series between Carmelo Hayes and Andrade is currently tied at 3 – 3.