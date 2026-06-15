WWE had representation on hand for UFC’s historic Freedom 250 event on Saturday night at the White House.

Among those in attendance was WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns. The reigning champion has previously spoken publicly about his support for President Donald Trump and was spotted at the landmark UFC show.

Also present for the event were WWE President Nick Khan and Shane McMahon. Shane’s mother, Linda McMahon, currently serves as the United States Secretary of Education, adding another notable WWE connection to the gathering.

Freedom 250 marked a significant milestone for UFC, as it was the first event in company history to be held on the White House lawn. The card streamed live on Paramount+ and featured a headline bout between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje.

The appearance of several high-profile WWE figures further highlighted the continued crossover between WWE and UFC under the TKO Group umbrella.