Roman Reigns is firing back at CM Punk.

And he’s not waiting a week to do it on television, he’s using the instant gratification that comes with social media.

Following the explosive conclusion to the March 30 episode of WWE Raw at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, which saw Punk put Reigns through a table and talk trash in footage caught on camera by a fan after the show ended.

“F**k you, buddy, this is The Garden,” Punk yelled in a rant caught on camera by a fan after the 3/30 red brand program wrapped up. “The marquee says wrestling, not cinema, you f**king idiot.”

In a post shared via his offiical X account today, “The OTC” fired back at “The Best in the World.”

“THIS is THE champion,” he wrote via X. “In Madison Square Garden? Your Tribal Chief will end this embarrassment at WrestleMania.”

Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship is scheduled to take place at WrestleMania 42, which goes down on April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.