Roman Reigns has explained why fans shouldn’t expect to see him working non-televised WWE live events anytime soon.

The reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion recently appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast, where he addressed criticism of his part-time schedule and discussed the business considerations behind his limited appearances.

Reigns pointed out that while some fans criticize how infrequently he wrestles today, they often overlook the demanding schedule he maintained during the earlier years of his WWE career.

“People don’t, they look at it as a highlight reel now, but you know how it is,” Reigns said. “Every single day you’re putting in work, every live event. There is 100s. Now with my schedule, people will pick on it, but they don’t remember from 2012 to 2018 when I was doing 150, 200 shows a year, every single year, just working my a\*\* off.”

“The OTC” credited those years on the road with helping him develop his abilities inside the ring, noting that the repetition and experience gained from working in front of different audiences were essential to his growth.

“But staying in the lab, continually getting the reps, conquering my 10,000 hours. Putting my time in, that’s where I learn how to do everything. And we’re trying to get that back. I think we’re trying to run more live events and they are good.”

While Reigns acknowledged the importance of those appearances, he explained that WWE’s current business model has changed the equation when it comes to determining where and when its biggest stars should compete.

With the significant financial value attached to WWE’s television programming and premium live events, Reigns believes the potential consequences of suffering an injury at a smaller live event outweigh the benefits of making those appearances.

“But we’re just at a business model where TV rights are TV rights,” Reigns continued. “And there’s just so much money on the line that we got to that point where it’s just like, it doesn’t make sense for me to do live events anymore. What if I got hurt? There’s so much money that’s riding on Mondays and Fridays and our PLEs now that I can’t just go out there and wrestle for 4,000, 5,000 only, just for those eyes only. Now, I got to conserve it. But those are the reps that are critical. To have a fresh crowd, every single night and you can run the same thing.”

Reigns has worked a reduced WWE schedule since 2022, although he announced following WrestleMania 42 earlier this year that he intended to increase his appearances throughout 2026.

That commitment is reflected in his upcoming schedule, with seven WWE dates advertised over the next six weeks alone. Five of those appearances are scheduled for Raw and/or SmackDown, while the remaining two are WWE Crown Jewel and WWE Survivor Series.

Next up for Reigns is the annual WWE Crown Jewel 2026 premium live event on 11/7 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he will be featured in a champion versus champion main event against Sami Zayn for the 2026 Men’s Crown Jewel Championship.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/7 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage.

RELATED ROMAN REIGNS NEWS: Roman Reigns Makes Bold Claim After WWE Money In The Bank 2026