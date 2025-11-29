Roman Reigns is the modern day Brock Lesnar of WWE.

That’s how “The Original Tribal Chief” sees things, anyways.

During an extended sit-down one-on-one interview with Jackie Redmond to promote tonight’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event from Petco Park in San Diego, California, “The OTC” spoke about his place in WWE (see full video below).

According to the former leader of The Bloodline, his current spot in WWE reminds him of the spot Brock Lesnar was in about ten years ago.

At the top of the mountain.

With Roman Reigns trying to knock him off and take his spot.

“I think it’s just the circle of life in WWE,” Reigns stated. “Ten years ago, I was the young guy. Brock Lesnar was the top of the mountain and I was trying to knock him off that peg.”

Fast-forward to modern day WWE, “OTC1” views himself as the guy on the top of the mountain, with The Vision duo of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker trying to knock him off.

“Years later, it’s happening to me,” Reigns said. “It’s a shark tank. Everybody wants what you have. And I’d say right now, whether I have a title or not, everybody wants what the Tribal Chief has.”

Reigns will stand on the opposite side of the double cage-enclosed ring setup tonight at Petco Park from Reed and Breakker in the Men’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series.

Joining Reigns on his team will be Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, as well as The Usos duo of ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso. They will collide against the opposing team that includes Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, as well as The Vision duo of Breakker and Reed.

