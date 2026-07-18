Roman Reigns joined Jalen Brunson on stage this week for a special appearance on the Nightcap with Shannon Sharpe podcast live from Fanatics Fest in New York City, New York.

During the discussion, “The OTC” and reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion spoke about how much longer he’s got left in WWE, as well as how much more fans can expect from The Bloodline saga.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On feeling like he’s got a few more years left in WWE at the level he’s currently performing at: “I definitely have a few more years in what I’m doing now. I guess it just depends on what the schedule would look like and you’ve seen other performers — I just talked to Undertaker a few minutes ago and he was like, ‘I’m working more than I did in the past 10 years,’ because he had a very nice schedule but he put in a lot of work to get to that point so, I guess it just depends with that. I guess it depends on what the outside projects look like but I definitely feel comfortable with a couple to three more years of just elite-level, top performance. I’m still in my prime. I still feel very good. I think it just gets to the point of where do I wanna put my attention. I have a lot of children. I wanna be able to give back that time to my wife that she’s sacrificed while I’ve chased this dream. So, I think in three years or so, we’ll be able to figure out exactly what I wanna do and what are gonna be the variables that make me do that. How’s my body feeling? Where am I at mentally? Where am I at spiritually? Where’s my family at? Where are my children at? What are they doing? What’s the schedule look like for them? So, we’ll see but I still feel good y’all.”

On how much more to expect from The Bloodline saga: “I’ll cleanly say now, I don’t really have many friends anymore. I have my family, I got my blood, and that’s real. We’re not a faction, we’re a family. People wonder like, ‘How long is this gonna on?’ Forever, until I’m gone.”

Roman Reigns and 2026 NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson will appear live tonight at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 7/18 for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results coverage from MSG in NYC.