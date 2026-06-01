Roman Reigns has defeated Jacob Fatu.

Twice.

So the question coming out of WWE Clash In Italy becomes: Who is next?

During the WWE Clash In Italy post-show, in addition to Reigns’ viral interaction with Cody Rhodes, “The OTC” also addressed a pair of potential fresh new challengers to his title.

While speaking with Cathy Kelley backstage after his ‘Tribal Combat’ victory over Fatu in the 5/31 main event in Turin, the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion mentioned two specific names as potential future challengers.

“I don’t think it really matters what it means for me,” Reigns responded when asked what his victory over Fatu means and what is next for him going forward. “What’s it mean for everybody else? I can hear the chattering. LA Knight, Royce Keys, and this goes for any of you chumps back there. You want to run your mouth about The Tribal Chief, you want to run your mouth about my family, you’re terrified about this Bloodline ain’t you?”

Reigns then closed by mentioning how he is ready to “run it all forever.”

“You already seen what’s happening behind me,” he continued. “I’m been the general, I’m been had an army. I’m trying to do it the right way. I’m trying to shine a light on my legacy in a positive manner but you’ll are forcing my hand. Keep on trying me. I’ll run it all forever.”