Roman Reigns believes he is doing some of the best in-ring work of his WWE career in 2026.

And it’s something he has been capable of for years.

In his latest YouTube vlog documenting his trip to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel, “The OTC” addressed the sentiment among fans that he has been putting on some of the best matches of his career this year.

Reigns wholeheartedly agreed, explaining that his approach has always been to put storytelling ahead of showcasing his own abilities.

“100% (true). I mean, I’ve always said this has been in me since probably 2018 and I’ve been loaded for this,” Reigns said. “But whatever the job calls for is what I’m going to go out there and do it. I’m not a selfish performer. I’m not someone who’s just trying to get my sh*t in whatever is going to tell the best story out there, whatever is going to make them come unglued and come alive, no matter where I’m at on the card.”

Reigns went on to explain how he adjusts his performances based on what fans have already seen throughout a show.

“If it’s been a whole bunch of stuff out there that they’ve seen and we got to go out there and throw curve balls at them, then I’ll do it,” he continued. “But that’s what it’s all about. I’ve been loading. I’ve been waiting to give y’all this. It’s been in there, man. And sometimes you just got to, you know, you got to follow the assignment. Do what needs to be done.”

The vlog also featured footage of Reigns preparing for his Champion vs. Champion showdown against Sami Zayn, whom he defeated to capture the WWE Crown Jewel Championship.

Following the match, the two shared an embrace backstage, with Zayn expressing his desire to earn Reigns’ respect and appreciation after spending years being viewed as the underdog.