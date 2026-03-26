Something was up with Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes while the two were on the set of “Street Fighter” the movie.

In the recent past, Cody Rhodes (Guile) addressed the rumors.

Now, it’s Roman Reigns’ (Akuma) turn.

When Rhodes spoke about the rumors, he said that people on set thought they were going to fight while filming, so they went out of their way to avoid crossing paths.

In a new TMZ interview, Reigns addressed Rhodes’ previous comments.

“The rumor is, he was requesting that,” Reigns said of the two purposely keeping their distance from each other on the set. “He was a little nervous that I was showing up.”

Reigns continued, “He got there before me and there was only a couple days of crossover. I think he was a little (nervous). You know what it is. The Tribal Chief comes to town and he gets a little nervous. He doesn’t know what to do!”

“Street Fighter” the movie featuring Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns is due theaters in October.