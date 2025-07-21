Roman Reigns is featured in a special video blog that chronicles his surprise return at the conclusion of last week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

In the vlog shared via WWE’s YouTube channel, “OTC1” addresses his former “Wise Man” Paul Heyman and the injury Seth Rollins is currently dealing with.

“Before he betrayed me, I learned many wise things from the wise man, but that’s not who he is anymore,” Reigns said. “One of the first things, and it was a constant, he would always come back to it, and you can go back… We operate on the Tribal Chief’s time. We got a lot of serious problems going on. I mean, the man that Paul Heyman, my former wise man, chose to ride with.. doesn’t look good, man.”

Reigns continued, “I don’t really want to speak on that because I believe in that karma, so I want to see how that plays out. Obviously, we have not been on good terms for a long time. I don’t wish injury on anybody, cause I’d rather him just be here so I can whoop his ass myself. I prefer a healthy little bitch so I can smack him up. But we’ll see, we’ll see what happens. We’ll see what the landscape is. I’m always looking for the keys to the kingdom. I’m owed an army the way I look at it, so I’m still the tribal chief. I’m still fit to lead. Believe that.”

Roman Reigns is scheduled to appear on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from Houston, TX.

