WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took to Twitter today and addressed recent comments made by his cousin, former WWE Champion The Rock.

We noted earlier this week how The Great One commented on a possible match against The Big Dog at a future WrestleMania event.

“You know, you and I have talked about this, and it’s so funny how a lot of people always say, ‘Well, if you ever go back to WrestleMania, who would be the opponent that you would face?’,” Rock said. “Feels like the one that would make sense, right, would be Roman… in terms of box-office draw.”

Reigns responded this afternoon and said he’s responsible keeping the Anoa’i Family name at the top of WWE, referring to the potential match with Rock and the match against cousin Jey Uso at Sunday’s WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

“@TheRock at #WrestleMania… Jey @WWEUsos at #WWEClash, my responsibility is putting our family’s name on top of the card and at the center of @WWE Universe,” Reigns wrote.

The Rock has not responded to Reigns’ tweet as of this writing. You can see Reigns’ full tweet below:

.@TheRock at #WrestleMania… Jey @WWEUsos at #WWEClash, my responsibility is putting our family’s name on top of the card and at the center of @WWE Universe. https://t.co/4uIOz0zHbb — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 23, 2020

