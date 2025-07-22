Roman Reigns is back.

And he’s in good spirits, as evidenced by his joke-filled promo to close out the July 21 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The show went off the air after Reigns and “Main Event” Jey Uso easily handled the duo of Bron Breakker and “Big” Bronson Reed, sending them retreating

WWE released post-show footage that shows Reigns having a “YEET!”-filled celebration with his cousin, Jey Uso, to the delight of the packed crowd in “The Lone Star State.”

“OTC just hit the YEET,” WWE wrote as the caption to the video on X. On Instagram they wrote, “Roman was feelin’ it! YEET!” along with a caption on the video itself reading “The Tribal YEET!”

On Instagram, Reigns addressed the video, quipping, “Definitely A.I.!”

A.I. it was not, OTC.

Check out this YEET-friendly moment via the embeds below.