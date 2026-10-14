Roman Reigns believes WWE has plenty of young talent capable of becoming the company’s next top star, but says they still have to put in the work before taking on that responsibility.

During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion was asked who he believes could eventually step into his position once his own career comes to an end.

Reigns pointed to Cody Rhodes as someone who has already helped carry the company, particularly after ending his historic 1,316-day reign as Undisputed WWE Champion.

However, “The OTC” explained that WWE’s long-term success depends on developing multiple top stars rather than relying on one individual.

“Yeah, there has to be,” Reigns said. “Even within my career, we transitioned out of me briefly with Cody [Rhodes] because you need as much talent as possible. You want to lift up his money. We want to have as many tent poles holding this to scale it out, to make it as big as possible.”

While acknowledging Rhodes’ position in the company, Reigns noted that the two are close in age, making it important for WWE to establish a younger generation of main event talent.

“So, a lot of people could be asked to take on that responsibility or help out,” he continued. “But yeah, me and Cody are of similar age. I think I’m just barely older than him. So yeah, we definitely need a younger guy to step into that role.”

Reigns believes WWE already has the necessary talent on its roster, but stressed that experience and dedication will ultimately determine who is ready to take that next step.

“I think we have a lot of young talent, a lot of fresh faces,” he added. “And at the end of the day, they just got to go through their 10,000 hours. They got to put that time in.”

One potential candidate is Oba Femi, who has continued to establish himself as a major force in WWE.

Following Brock Lesnar’s retirement match at SummerSlam, which saw the veteran pass the torch to Femi, the rising star has seemingly turned his attention toward Reigns.

During the WWE Money in the Bank post-show this past Saturday night, Femi specifically called out “The OTC,” teasing a potential showdown with the reigning World Heavyweight Champion.

Reigns previously acknowledged Femi following his championship victory at WrestleMania, leaving the door open for a possible rivalry between the two down the road.

Next for Reigns, however, is the ‘champion versus champion’ showdown against Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn for this year’s Men’s Crown Jewel Championship at the WWE Crown Jewel 2026 premium live event on November 7 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Also during the Club Shay Shay appearance, Roman Reigns addressed criticism regarding his reduced WWE schedule and how he no longer works non-televised live events.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/7 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage.