“The OTC” isn’t retiring just yet.

But it’s not far off, either.

During an interview with Nico Leonard to promote WrestleMania 42 next weekend, Roman Reigns was asked about retirement, explaining why he’s not quite there.

Yet.

“There is still a little more juice to squeeze,” he said. “Almost there, but not quite.”

Reigns continued, “I still feel like I have a lot to offer. I’m 40 years young. With everything that we have within sports science, nutrition, all the information we have, careers have been extended. We also get to a point where you grind it out early in your career, and then once you get towards the back end, that equity kicks in, and then you get into a different ballpark as far as finances. I’m not going to leave the park now. If the ATM machine is broken, you’re not going to run away from it. You’re going to keep collecting that money. I still feel like, creatively, there is so much left for me to do, and there is still a great deal of earning for me to take advantage of.”

Roman Reigns is scheduled to challenge CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of night two of WrestleMania 42 next weekend.

WrestleMania 42 goes down on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.