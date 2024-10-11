The hype for tonight’s WWE SmackDown continues.
Ahead of the show at 8/7c from Greenville, South Carolina, “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns has surfaced on social media with a tease.
“Tonight, we acknowledge him ..” he wrote via X.
“Him.”
Not “me.”
UPDATE: Could this be the “he” Roman Reigns is referring to for tonight’s WWE SmackDown?
Tonight, We Acknowledge Him..#SmackDown
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 11, 2024