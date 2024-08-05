An update on two of WWE’s biggest stars following this weekend’s SummerSlam premium live event.

The show saw GUNTHER dethrone Damian Priest to become the new world champion. Priest was heavily cheered by the WWE Universe, and had GUNTHER on the ropes on several occasions, but Finn Balor betrayed him, which eventually cost him the title. He is now listed internally as a babyface according to PW Insider.

That’s not all. SummerSlam also saw the return of Roman Reigns, who attacked Solo Sikoa and helped Cody Rhodes retain his Undisputed Universal Championship. This marked The Original Tribal Chief’s first appearance since he lost to the American Nightmare at WrestleMania XL. WWE has also listed Reigns internally as a babyface.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide you backstage news related to WWE.