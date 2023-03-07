Logan Paul has been added to the March 20 WWE RAW from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Paul returned to RAW on last night’s show to make official the WrestleMania 39 match with Seth Rollins. There’s no word yet on if Paul will be back before March 20, but the arena just announced that he will be appearing that night, along with Rollins.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has also been booked for the March 20 RAW in St. Louis. WrestleMania 39 opponent Cody Rhodes will also be there that night.

Other Superstars advertised for RAW in St. Louis include Bobby Lashley, Damage CTRL, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Becky Lynch, and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory.

The March 20 RAW will be the final red brand show before the WrestleMania 39 go-home episode.

