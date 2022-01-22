WWE superstar Roman Reigns took to Twitter earlier today to call out longtime rival and former Shield partner, Seth Rollins, as the two prepare to clash at next weekend’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, with the Tribal Chief’s prized Universal title on the line.

Reigns writes, “Little brother still shows up to my shows thinking he’s affecting my Universe. There is only one. And it is me. 1 v 1. Anyone. Anytime.”

It didn’t take long for Rollins to respond, claiming that the FOX network asked him to appear on SmackDown to “inject some life” into the blue-brand’s programming. His full statement reads, “*ahem* ASKED to #SmackDown by Fox execs to inject some life into a show you’ve drained of it for the last 500whatever ass days. And now it’s just you and me, brother. While this should be Mania, making history at Rumble suits me just fine.”

See the entire exchange below.