Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa shared a moment following Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw, with the two embracing after the show went off the air.

The October 19 episode of Raw concluded with another heated confrontation between The Bloodline and The 946. Jimmy and Jey Uso confronted the rival faction, leading to a brawl that eventually saw Solo Sikoa join the fight.

Despite Sikoa’s involvement, The 946 maintained the numbers advantage and overwhelmed The Bloodline members.

That changed when Roman Reigns made his way to the ring, despite seemingly leaving the building earlier in the evening following his confrontation with Sami Zayn.

Reigns helped even the odds, allowing The Bloodline to fight back and send The 946 retreating as RAW came to a close.

However, the action didn’t end when the cameras stopped rolling.

In fan-recorded footage shared on social media, Sikoa could be seen embracing Jimmy and Jey Uso following the segment. Reigns also joined in, sharing an embrace with Sikoa in a moment that wasn’t shown during the television broadcast.

The interaction was particularly noteworthy given the complicated history between Reigns and Sikoa, who have previously been at odds over leadership of The Bloodline.

Earlier in the evening, Reigns participated in a face-to-face confrontation with Sami Zayn ahead of their scheduled match at WWE Crown Jewel 2026, which takes place on November 7 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 10/19/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.