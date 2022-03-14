WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been added to WWE’s upcoming UK tour.

WWE announced today that Reigns will be wrestling in London on Friday, April 29 and Paris on Saturday, April 30, which marks the first time Reigns has wrestled in Europe since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The tour has four dates, but Reigns and Ronda Rousey have only been advertised for two of them. The tour dates are:

Thursday, April 28 — Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England

Friday, April 29 — The O2 in London, England

Saturday, April 30 — Accor Arena in Paris, France

Sunday, May 1 — QUARTERBACK Immobilien Arena in Leipzig, Germany

Reigns will face off with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in a winner-take-all title unification match in the main event of WrestleMania 38 night two.