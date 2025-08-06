Roman Reigns is not taking a break from WWE.

Not yet, anyways.

As noted, the “OTC1” is expected to take time off from WWE to film his role of Akuma in the new Street Fighter movie, which is also rumored to co-star Cody Rhodes in the role of Guile.

The shooting schedule for Reigns does not begin until next month, however, with filming set to take place in Australia in mid-to-late September.

In an update, the Wells Fargo Center, the official host venue for the upcoming episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on Netflix scheduled in two weeks time from Philadelphia, PA., is advertising Roman Reigns for the August 18 show.

Originally, it was believed that Reigns was written out of WWE storylines to explain his expected WWE television hiatus when he was brutally beat down by Seth Rollins and The Vision faction in the closing moments of the August 4 episode of WWE Raw.

Apparently that is not the case.

