Roman Reigns is putting the spotlight on Akuma ahead of the upcoming “Street Fighter” movie.

The WWE Superstar took to social media to share a special poster featuring himself as the iconic “Street Fighter” character. The artwork, created by BossLogic, puts Reigns’ Akuma front and center as promotion continues ahead of the film’s theatrical release.

“WHERE IS MY TRUE OPPONENT?!” Reigns wrote. “Street Fighter hits theaters everywhere October 16th, get your tickets NOW!”

Reigns portrays Akuma in the upcoming live-action adaptation of the popular Capcom video game franchise.

The film is being distributed by Paramount Pictures and produced by Legendary Entertainment, with Reigns part of an ensemble cast bringing several familiar “Street Fighter” characters to the big screen.

Check out the special Akuma poster featuring Reigns below.