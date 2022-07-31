Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match headlined this year’s SummerSlam event.

It was a wild match with Lesnar going through tables, Reigns being tossed out of the front loader section of a tractor and the entire ring being lifted up by Lesnar via the tractor. Paul Heyman was sent through the announce table by Lesnar when he hit an F5.

The finish saw Reigns hit Lesnar several times with the title belt, then stacked various things on top of Lesnar.