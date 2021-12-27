WWE started their Holiday Tour on Sunday with shows in New York City and Tampa, Florida, but major changes had to be made due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the company.

Roman Reigns will not take part in the advertised main event in Tampa as he was originally slated to team up with Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre, Sir Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods. Now, McIntyre and Sheamus are now challenging The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at the show.

Regarding the Madison Square Garden house show, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Big E, and Bianca Belair have been pulled. Edge vs. Kevin Owens in a steel cage match will now take place.

Seth Rollins tweeted: “Merry Covid Christmas to me!!!! I LOVE FOOTBALL!!!”