The road to WrestleMania 41 begins winding down next week in “The Golden State.”

During the April 7 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, it was announced that “The Original Tribal Chief” will be in the house for the final red brand show leading up to WrestleMania 41.

Roman Reigns will be in the house when WWE runs the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA. next Monday night, April 14, 2025 for the WrestleMania 41 “go-home” episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.

Additionally, the 4/14 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix will also feature AJ Styles going one-on-one against Karrion Kross.

