Roman Reigns has been pushed as a top star throughout his entire run in WWE. When he made his return from hiatus last year at SummerSlam in August, he turned heel and aligned himself with Paul Heyman.

Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co reports WWE management is said to be very happy with Reigns as a heel and the merchandise sales he produces for the company.

Per the report, he is the top merchandise seller right now as well as the all-time merchandise seller among top heel wrestlers in the history of the company.

One source noted that his merchandise sales are at the level of John Cena, who was a babyface throughout his peak.