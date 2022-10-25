WWE announced that Brock Lesnar will be on next week’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of RAW to promote the match with Bobby Lashley, which will be a rematch from the Royal Rumble.

Lesnar and Lashley were off this week’s RAW, but WWE aired a video package looking at the two, which you can see below.

While WWE mentioned that next week’s RAW will air on Halloween, the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX has confirmed that this will be a special Halloween edition of the show.

In addition to Lesnar appearing, the WWE Events website and the arena website have confirmed that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be in the house next Monday. Logan Paul is not currently advertised, but an appearance for the final Crown Jewel build is possible.

The arena is advertising Lashley vs. Matt Riddle vs. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins for the dark main event, plus appearances by The Judgment Day, The O.C., Damage CTRL, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Baron Corbin, The Street Profits, Austin Theory and Kevin Owens.

Below is the current line-up for next week’s RAW, along with the Lesnar – Lashley video from this week’s show:

* A special Halloween edition of the show

* Final build for Crown Jewel

* If The Miz doesn’t tell the truth about Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano will expose everything

* Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley promote their Crown Jewel match

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appears to promote his Crown Jewel match with Logan Paul

