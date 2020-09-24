WWE superstar and current Universal champion Roman Reigns was a recent guest on the After the Bell podcast with host Corey Graves to talk all things pro-wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How his new character persona resembles a mafia boss:

This is something I wanted to do. It was an opportunity to be able to connect a lot of dots. It was a bit of a lure as well to get me back in, but for me, I didn’t want to just show up and walk different and talk different. I wanted a whole new presentation and we are going to continue to gradually do that. I thought what better way than to align myself with essentially a high powered attorney. If you take the top athlete in the world and mix him with a head mafia boss character, that’s who I am. The mob boss will go out there and do the hit himself but you have to have somebody dotting the ‘I’s” and crossing the “T’s” for you who understands the ins and outs and can add that new layer to the whole character and the personality.

On Paul Heyman’s relationship with his family:

It brings everything full circle. A couple years ago, Paul would come up to me and show me a picture. He would say this is me and your uncle and your cousin. Over the years he has told me some cool stories. It is neat to connect those dots of the paths of my family and his career. He will tell you he gives a lot of credit to being left alone essentially, especially back in the day, it was hard to break into this business. It was a tight-knit fraternity, especially back then. My dad and uncle gave him the blessing. They said we like this kid, so nobody messed with him. He would drive them and help them out and do things for them. From there, he has always had a huge respect for our family. It’s been really cool to see him go from that young boy all the way to being what he is today and what he did in the middle of his career.

Full interview can be found here. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling News)