Roman Reigns closed out WrestleMania 42 in dominant fashion, dethroning CM Punk to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion in the night two main event.

“The OTC” received a larger-than-life entrance, beginning with a live musical performance on the stage before seamlessly transitioning into his iconic theme. Reigns emerged with a massive reaction, soaking in the moment on the grandest stage of them all.

CM Punk’s arrival carried a very different energy. A pre-entrance video showed “The Best in the World” staring down the camera before making his way out to silence, only to break it with his signature “It’s clobbering time!” line.

“Cult of Personality” by Living Colour then hit as Punk headed to the ring, wearing a jacket featuring four names in tribute, recognized on commentary as a rock star, a cameraman, a serviceman, and longtime WWE director Kerwin Silfies.

Big fight feel?

Absolutely.

After a long, physical and chaotic battle that saw both men push each other to the limit, the finish came when Reigns dug deep and found another gear.

With Punk worn down, Reigns exploded off the ropes and delivered a thunderous Spear. Not satisfied, he hit the ropes again and connected with a second Spear moments later to finally put Punk away for the three-count.

The victory marks a monumental shift at the top of WWE, as Roman Reigns stands tall once again, now as the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion, to close out WrestleMania 42.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WrestleMania 42 Night 2 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.