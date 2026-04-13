Roman Reigns is already cemented as one of the most dominant champions in modern WWE history.

But he’s not done chasing greatness just yet.

Heading into yet another main event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at WrestleMania 42, “The OTC” spoke with Nico Leonard for an interview, during which he opened up about what continues to push him forward at this stage of his career, admitting that the motivation isn’t always easy to tap into.

“There are some days, when I’m trying to get back into that elite level mindset or fitness, I think to myself, ‘Why am I doing this?’ Kind of like there is a watch sickness, there is a content-sickness,” Reigns said. “I’m not ready yet. I feel like I still have more. I’m very happy with what I’ve done over the past few years and I could hang my hat on that, but I know I still have more to offer.”

Reigns then explained how he has the ability to take a championship and make it mean more by putting it on a megastar like himself.

“There is not any accolade I can win in wrestling now,” Reigns said. “But I can take a championship and showcase what happens to a championship when you put it on a megastar. That’s my goal. Showcase the difference when I have a title and when everybody else one. There is a difference.”

A telling mindset.

Roman Reigns is scheduled to challenge CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of night two of WrestleMania 42.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.