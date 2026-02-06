Roman Reigns isn’t shy about how his WWE Royal Rumble return came together, or about where he stands in the company hierarchy.

During his Royal Rumble vlog published on February 6 (see video below), Reigns revealed that WWE aggressively pushed for his comeback ahead of the match, framing it in blunt, unmistakable terms.

“They begged me to come back,” Reigns said. “They said, ‘Save us.’ So I said, ‘Okay.'”

Reigns ultimately entered the Royal Rumble, won the match, and earned the right to challenge for the world championship of his choosing at WWE WrestleMania 42.

That decision became official on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, when “The OTC” announced that he will challenge CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” this April in Las Vegas.

The in-ring faceoff between Reigns and Punk quickly went viral, with many calling it one of the strongest promos of Reigns’ career.

One line.

Two megastars.

Zero backing down.

As the Royal Rumble vlog continued, Reigns discussed the locker room culture, the verbal sparring that comes with it, and why he feels he’s earned the right to speak freely after everything he’s accomplished.

“This is what we do, man,” Reigns said. “We talk sh*t and then we find a way to find that solution and it usually happens out there [in the ring]. Nobody who has been here for a long time has thin skin. You just learn, that’s just what it is. We’re all thick skinned alphas here. You’re going to hear a lot of stuff, you’re going to hear a lot of jabs here and there.”

Reigns went on to explain how his experience, and the battles he fought early in his career, shaped his current mindset.

“When it comes to it, I’m the slyest with it,” he said. “I’ll sit there and pepper you without you even knowing. But nah, it is what it is. When you’ve been here and you’ve done what I’ve done, you built that equity to share your opinion. The sh*t I think and the sh*t I say matters, you know what I mean? I earned that. Nobody gave it to me, I had to take it. It wasn’t easy. That’s what everybody thinks. It’s, ‘oh, he’s gone’ … it was not easy when I got here. John Cena, Randy Orton, Big Show, Kane, sweetheart but still, I had to pry this sh*t from the grips of the veterans. Nobody else did it but me. I say what I want.”

Roman Reigns is scheduled to challenge CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, taking place on April 18 and April 19.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 4/18 and 4/19 for live WrestleMania 42 results coverage.

MORE ROMAN REIGNS NEWS: Backstage News On Big Changes WWE Made To Original Plans For Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber & WrestleMania 42