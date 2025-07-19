The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw continues to take shape.

On Saturday, WWE.com released an updated preview for the July 21 episode of WWE Raw, confirming the following for the weekly red brand show on Netflix:

* Roman Reigns & CM Punk will appear

* Becky Lynch’s proposal for Lyra Valkyria

* Rusev vs. Sheamus

* Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

* WWE Tag-Team Title No. 1 Contender: LWO vs. The Creed Brothers vs. New Day

