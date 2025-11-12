“The Original Tribal Chief” and “The Best in the World” are keeping their non-WWE schedules busy in Hollywood.

Roman Reigns and CM Punk are heading to the big screen together as animated zebras.

Paradigm agent Nick LoPiccolo confirmed that both WWE Superstars will lend their voices to “Zootopia 2,” playing a pair of zebra police officers in the upcoming Disney sequel.

Paradigm represents both talents.

“Zootopia 2” is set to hit theaters on November 26.

Reigns, who has been absent from WWE television since his loss to Bronson Reed at WWE Crown Jewel, continues to expand his Hollywood résumé.

“The OTC1” previously appeared in The Pickup and provided voice work for Rumble and The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania! He’s also set to star in the upcoming Street Fighter live-action film.

CM Punk, meanwhile, brings his own acting experience to the project.

The current WWE World Heavyweight Champion has appeared in Girl on the Third Floor, Heels, and Rabid, as well as many other film and TV roles.

Punk and Reigns are rumored to be joining forces again as part of the men’s WarGames match at the upcoming WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event later this month at Petco Park in San Diego, CA.

