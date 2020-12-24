WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not bothered by the fact that fans failed to honor him in the 2020 WWE Slammy Awards.

As noted before at this link, the full list of 2020 Slammy Award winners were announced on Wednesday, and The Tribal Chief did not receive an award. Reigns took to Twitter after the ceremony and responded to a fan who asked how Reigns didn’t receive a single award.

“When you’re are the highest paid/most decorated Superstar in the business. You don’t need participation awards,” Reigns wrote.

He was nominated for Superstar of the Year and Male Superstar of the Year, which were won by WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Reigns also had two matches nominated for Match of the Year – his Survivor Series win over McIntyre, and his Hell In a Cell win over Jey Uso. He was also nominated for Return of the Year, which went to WWE Hall of Famer Edge, and his union with Paul Heyman was nominated for Moment of the Year. WWE let fans handle the Slammy Award voting this year.

Reigns is set to defend his title against Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage match on Friday’s Christmas Day edition of SmackDown on FOX. This will be the show opener.

You can see Reigns’ full tweet below:

When you’re are the highest paid/most decorated Superstar in the business. You don’t need participation awards. https://t.co/qy5KNAHxu0 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 23, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.