WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns took to Twitter earlier today to comment on his attack on cousin Jey Uso at the conclusion of last night’s episode of SmackDown. The Tribal Chief first laid out new rival Kevin Owens, then smashed a steel chair off of Uso’s back for failing to follow order during their tag team bout.

Reigns writes, “I am doing nothing but what is necessary. If someone falls out of line, I will put them back in it and if someone challenges my family’s position … they will get knocked down. Fear is a powerful motivator.”

Reigns is set to defend his Universal title against Owens in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs matchup at the upcoming TLC pay per view.