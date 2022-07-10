Roman Reigns has commented on his return to WWE programming for the first time in three weeks.

On Friday’s episode of SmackDown, “The Head of the Table” was accompanied to the ring by The Bloodline and Paul Heyman. He asked the WWE Universe to acknowledge him before letting Paul Heyman hype him up.

Reigns took to Twitter and wrote, “Exactly where I need to be.”

Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Brock Lesnar in a last man standing match at SummerSlam.