Following his return opposite Brock Lesnar as the fifth and final members of the teams for the Men’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series, Roman Reigns will be in the house once again tonight on WWE Raw.

Ahead of the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames ‘go-home’ episode of WWE Raw tonight in Oklahoma City, OK., “The Original Tribal Chief” surfaced via social media to comment on his advertised opening segment on the show.

“Tonight I’m kicking off WWE Raw,” Reigns wrote via his official X account. “Tune in and acknowledge me!”

Last Monday night, Reigns reunited with The Usos, Jimmy & Jey Uso, and aligned with CM Punk and Cody Rhodes to round out a stacked babyface WarGames squad. The group will collide with a powerhouse lineup at Survivor Series, as Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and Brock Lesnar form the opposing team in this year’s double-cage showdown.

Also advertised for tonight’s WWE Raw at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City are two more tournament bouts in the ongoing “The Last Time Is Now” tournament, the bracket designed to determine John Cena’s opponent for his official retirement match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in December, as Gunther vs. Carmelo Hayes and Solo Sikoa vs. Penta are both scheduled for the show.

Additionally, the red brand will host a Men’s WarGames Advantage match, giving one team a crucial upper hand heading into the double-cage environment at Saturday’s Men’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series.

Finally, Becky Lynch has been announced for the show this evening, as she will address her actions from Friday’s SmackDown, which saw her attack AJ Lee and join the Women’s WarGames team consisting of The Kabuki Warriors, Nia Jax and Lash Legend.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on Monday night for live WWE Raw results coverage from Oklahoma City, OK., and again next Saturday night for live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames results from San Diego, CA.